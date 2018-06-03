Mutharika blows taxpayer money to deflate dissent in DPP, says Chilima movement cannot intimidate him

President Peter Mutharika on Saturday blew millions of tax payer money to deflate dissent and rebellion in his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika was on a whistle stop tour in the Lhomwe belt after reports indicated the Chilima Movement in his party is slowly gaining momentum in the tea growing areas which the DPP takes as their stronghold.

Out of the eight stops Mutharika made from Thyolo to Mulanje, he did not mention opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party.

However, he made scathing attacks on the movement officials: Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Paul Chibungu and others.

DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey hurled insults at former First Lady Callista Mutharika.

Non of the DPP politicians who spoke during the whistle stop tour mentioned veep Saulos Chilima.

Speaking at the finishing point at Limbuli in Mulanje, Mutharika said the rebellious DPP officials cannot intimidate him.

“I dont fear a two legged person, even a three legged animal or a four legged animal. I dont fear anybody, I only fear God,” he said in a charged tone.

The president said former president Joyce Banda tried to intimidate him but failed and he went on to win the presidential election of 2019.

Mutharika said the DPP is looking for 180 parliamentary seats during the 2019 polls.

