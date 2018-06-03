Thunder destroy Poly Queens

Going into Sunday’s Blantyre and District Rainbow Paints Netball League, Polytechnic was the team expected to give Thunder Queens a run for their money but alas, the students could not stand the heat.

Thunder Queens eased past Polytechnic 88-6 enroute to challenge for the title this season.

Goal Shooter Emily Jere shot a superb 92% connecting on 43 of her 47 attempts as an 18-10 first quarter lead put her side on track for victory.

It was a see-saw in the first quarter but the Thunder Queens were too good for the students who lacked composure infront of the goal.

However,Thunder Queens have their captain Joana Kachilika to thank for her outstanding.

Kachilika played as a goal keeper in the first and second quarter before switching to goal shooter in the third and last quarter.

In another encounter,Tigresses beat Gerald Tasaukadala 90-6.

Despite missing the services of their goal shooter,Sindi Simutowe,Tigresses went on rampage with the likes of Lucy Fiwa and Beatrice Mpinganjira doing everything to suffocate Gerald.

