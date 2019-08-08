Two arrested on suspicion of murder in Chiradzulu: One suspect at large

At least two people have been arrested and one is still at large for allegedly murdering a 40 year old brick layer, Lucius Mnema, at Likalawe village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer, Yohane Tasowana confirmed the development on Thursday and identified the two as Graciano Binemu, 65, and Chiyembekezo Kampira, 25.

Tasowana said it is alleged that Binemu hired the deceased to build him a house, but he did not complete the work, hence Binemu hired another brick layer to finish the construction.

“On this fateful day, August 7, 2019, the deceased went to his client to claim wages. And Binemu made his payment to the deceased, “he said.

According to Tasowana the deceased, after getting his wages went to drink opaque beer within the village and being fully drunk, Mnema went back to his client at around 3 O’clock in the afternoon and started insulting him.

Tasowana further said a fight ensued between the two, and this forced the other two suspects, Chiyembekezo Kampira and Master Kampira to join the fight against the deceased and the Kampiras assaulted the head of the deceased with stones vigorously.

Mnema died on the spot and postmortem conducted by Chiradzulu District Hospital health personnel revealed that death was due to head injury.

Meanwhile police are looking for the co-accused suspect, Master Kampira who is at large.

The suspects will appear before court to answer charges of murder soon after the police has concluded with its investigations.

