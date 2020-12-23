Two die in Mzimba road accident

December 23, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Two people have died in a road accident in Mzimba on Tuesday as the country gears for Christmas festive this week.

The vehicle involved in the Mzimba accident

Police have identified the two as Linly Chavula and Kenan Mughogho.

According to the police, the two died after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Gwayi area along  Chikangawa-Mzuzu M 1 road.

Mzimba police deputy publicist  John Nyirongo says Chancy  Kaloloteska (driver) of  motor vehicle registration BW 9711 failed to negotiate a corner upon reaching the Gwayi area which made it overturn.

Nyirongo says following the impact,  Chavula who was on  board died on the spot while  Mughogho  died later in the day at Mzuzu central hospital where he was receiving  treatment.

The deaths are said to have been caused by serious head injuries suffered during the accident.

Meanwhile, Police  are appealing to general public to observe speed limits to avoid similar road accidents.

Prophet
Prophet
5 hours ago

This is sad. Let us know the abilities of our cars before driving. You need a super car to negotiate a bend at high speed because they have everything to keep the rear down when turning.

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala
8 hours ago

Sad

Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
9 hours ago

Too bad to with the season

Lets observe speed limits

