Two die in Mzimba road accident

Two people have died in a road accident in Mzimba on Tuesday as the country gears for Christmas festive this week.

Police have identified the two as Linly Chavula and Kenan Mughogho.

According to the police, the two died after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Gwayi area along Chikangawa-Mzuzu M 1 road.

Mzimba police deputy publicist John Nyirongo says Chancy Kaloloteska (driver) of motor vehicle registration BW 9711 failed to negotiate a corner upon reaching the Gwayi area which made it overturn.

Nyirongo says following the impact, Chavula who was on board died on the spot while Mughogho died later in the day at Mzuzu central hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The deaths are said to have been caused by serious head injuries suffered during the accident.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to general public to observe speed limits to avoid similar road accidents.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares