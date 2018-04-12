Two horse race at UDF convention: Lucius Banda set to challenge Atupele Muluzi for presidency

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi is set to face stiff competition from within the party as executive member and singer Lucius Banda says he will challenge the party president at the ekective national convention slated for August 1 2018 in Blantyre.

Banda is upbeat he would unseat Muluzi at the party convention and chart in what he said a right direction for the party.

“There are many things which need to be done to chart the right direction for the party so that we win the 2019 general election,” said Banda.

The veteran musician said he would win the 2019 presidential election if voted at the UDF convention.

“People know me very well, I was born, brought up and lived in Malawi. I have never gone to live abroad,” said Banda.

Banda is a fierce critic of the UDF president following his decision to drag the party into the working relationship with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Muluzi is the lone UDF minister in the 20 member Mutharika cabinet.

Banda said once voted into power, he would not allow his cabinet ministers to go for treatment at expensive private hospitals, saying all of them will be mandated to go for treatment at public hospitals just like any other Malawians.

He also said he would not allow the cabinet ministers and his key advisors to send their children or wards to private schools, saying they will all go to public schools.

Banda – we’ll known as soldier of the poor – said his son goes to a public school although he has money, as a

member of parliament, to send his children to private but expensive schools.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :