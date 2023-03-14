Two MDF soldiers on rescue mission in Mulanje go missing

Two Malawi Defence Force soldiers have gone missing after their rescue boat in Mulanje was swept away by flooding water on Tuesday.

The two soldiers were among out a six-member crew that went on a mission to rescue people stranded at Nkando in Mulanje.

Their boat is said to have malfunctioned on the way to the rescue mission.

Out of those found, two other soldiers and one civilian managed to swim back to land while one soldier is still stuck in a tree.

Minister of Local Government, Culture and National Unity Richard Chimwendo-Banda said one of the missing soldiers was spotted in a tree.

Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire accompanied by Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda and Minister of Finance were at Nkando to assess the situation.

