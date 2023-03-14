Ministry of Education extends suspension of classes

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) is advising all partners and well wishes to channel their donations and contributions towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by Cyclone Freddy through its accounts.

This follows the declaration of a State of Disaster in districts that have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy and an appeal by President Lazarus Chakwera for humanitarian relief assistance.

“We advise the international donor community, United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations, the private sector as well as all individuals of goodwill to channel their donations and contributions towards alleviating the suffering of the affected people” reads a statement by Dodma.

This comes amidst an influx of people asking for money and other donations in the name of assisting the affected.

Meanwhile, the government has established an Emergency Telecommunications Operational Center (ETOC) that will serve as a hub for coordinating, viewing and monitoring the performance of telecommunications networks and provision of emergency telecommunications by telecommunication providers during Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu said the ETOC is being executed through the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority.

“The devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy has not only led to the loss of lives and property, but it has also destroyed telecommunication infrastructure causing

intermittent services and outage of services in many parts of the country,” he said.