Two netted for breaking into Bullets coach Pasuwa’s home

Malawi Police in Blantyre have confirmed the arrest of two suspected robbers in connection with a series of theft and burglary incidents at a number of houses in Blantyre including that of Nyasa Big Bullets Zimbabwean Coach Calisto Pasuwa’s home.

Pasuwa’s house located in New Naperi was broke into on November 15th 2018.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi identified the suspects as Daniel Kamoto 30 of Samela Village Traditional Authority Kuntaja and a resident of Nancholi and Patrick

Kapalepale 30 of Mankhanamba Village Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe District.

Desmond Meme 43 a brother to Pasuwa, in the night between 14 and 15 November reported to police that a group of unknown criminals invaded their house and went away with Telefunken Plasma Television screen, Samsung cell phone, 40 Kilograms of rice, travelling bag and cash amounting K105,000.00 among others.

Total value of all the stolen items were pegged at K650,000.00.

The two were hiding in Nancholi township before being arrested.

Meanwhile, among other items, the Police have recovered from the two suspects assorted household valuables such as JVC TV screen, Glorac TV screen, two amplifiers, thirteen twitters, two loud speakers, five laptop bags and two blankets just to mention a few.

Kamoto and Kapalepale are also being connected to a series of breakings in New Naperi and Zingwangwa in the recent past.

The two are expected to appear before court soon to answer three charges of Burglary and Theft, plus one charge of robbery with violence.

