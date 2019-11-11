Typhoid outbreak scare hits Malosa secondary school

Over 30 students from Malosa secondary school have been admitted to hospital on suspicion of typhoid fear.

Zomba district health office spokesperson Arnold Mdalira says specimen have been sent to Lilongwe to establish if the cases were typhoid or just diarrhea.

At least 32 female students were admitted to St. Lukes Hospital on Friday after evening studies as the students struggled with abdominal pains, vomiting and opening bowls.

Archbishop Malasa of the Anglican church who run the school played down the issue, saying ll the girls are now fine.

The school uses water from untreated dam.

Last year the school was forced to close after four students died due to a similar disease.

