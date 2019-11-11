Women under attack in Karonga over ‘provocative clothes’

Civil rights groups are up in arms against some people who are attacking women and girls in Karonga for wearing miniskirts among others.

Reports say some traditional leaders in the district are behind the attacks as they say such dressing promotes promiscuity, defilement and early pregnancies among girls.

The women are harassed and in some instances undressed.

The Coalition for the Empowerment of Women and Girls (Cewag) executive director Beatrice Mateyu has since asked the police to arrest those harassing the women.

“The women rights are being infringed. The Constitution gives the women the right to dressing the way they want,” she said.

She said there was need for the men in Karonga to be sensitized on rights issues.

