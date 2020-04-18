UDF deputy spokesperson joins UTM alongside other officials

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) deputy publicity secretary Judith Laja Ngwira and her constituency members have joined UTM Party.

Announcing the decision to the UTM leadership, Laja said after a meeting she had with members of the district and constituency, they resolved to join UTM because they are satisfied with the party’s leadership capabilities.

UDF director of publicity Ken Ndanga confirmed the depature of his former deputy.

“She has simply expressed her right to freedom of association,”said Ndanga

“We wish her all the best in her new political life,” he added.

Asked if the UDF was losing membership, Ndanga said: “What is more important is what is there on the ground. Politics is on the ground and our support is now stronger.”

