Williams Banda is Treasury’s new spokesperson: Sado promoted

Government has appointed Williams Banda – known for his role as Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary – as spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Banda has replaced Davies Sado who has left the post after being promoted at the Treasury.

Sado, a former Lilongwe District Commissioner who once worked with Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, was promoted to the position of deputy director of administration at Treasury.

Ironically, while Banda is a sports administrator at Sulom, Sado is also general secretary at Beach Soccer Association of Malawi.

Sado in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper said it was “a humbling experience “working with the media as Treasury spokesperson since his appointment in 2017.

While Banda, who is Ministry of Finance principal revenue officer said he is waiting for handovers.

