UDF elective conference slated for August: presidency, secretary general reserved for long-serving members

The United Democratic Front (UDF), one of the oldest pioneers of multiparty democracy in Malawi and former ruling party, has scheduled its elective National Conference for 3rd August 2024 and invited “interested bona-fide party members to contest for any party positions that suits their eligibility criterion”.

The conference will be held at COMESA Hall in Blantyre under the theme: “Towards Unity, Renewal and socio-economic transformation”, according to a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Mwawa.

The statement, in part, says all contestants for National Working Committee positions will be required to hold a current and valid UDF membership ID card of the platinum category.

“Additionally, under article 13(d) of the Party constitution, no person shall be eligible for election in any position in the presidency (President, 1st Vice President, and 2nd Vice President) unless he or she has been a registered member, in any membership category, for a continuous period of not less than five years.

“Likewise under article 14(d) of the party constitution, no person shall be eligible for election for the position of Secretary General or Deputy Secretary General unless he or she has been a registered member, in any membership category, for a continuous period of not less than five years”.

It further says all delegates to the National Conference will be required to hold a current and valid UDF membership ID Card in any membership category.

The statement adds that the UDF, as a torch bearer of true democratic values, calls on all aspirants to conduct their campaign peacefully, respectfully and diligently in a manner that reflects the core values of the party.

“The party encourages interested and eligible youth and women members to participate and contest in the elective positions of the party.

“In consideration, all aspiring women, except, a Member of Parliament, will pay as nominations fees 50% of the amount payable by male aspirants.

“As we take fundamental and bold resolutions aimed at radically transforming the lives of the people for the better, the party sends its best of wishes to all aspirants, as we further take giant steps “Towards Unity, Renewal and socio-economic transformation” of our great Republic”.

The UDF also sees the incoming National Conference as “a platform to assert its position as a united, renewed and committed group, which remains the best vehicle to bring about improved fundamental and radical socio-economic transformation that will create a better life for all”.

“The conference comes at a time when our country and its people are facing a critical economic down-turn, on one leg as a result of global challenges, on the other, as a result of acute malnourishment in leadership.

“We remain convinced that the only real hope for the future of our country and its people lies in the creation of a democratic society based on human integral development”.

There is already election and campaign euphoria in Malawi as political parties are gearing up for presidential, parliamentary and local government elections scheduled for September 2025.

Among many others parties, the Malawi Congress Party, the main partner in the governing Tonse Alliance, has also scheduled its elective convention in August this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!