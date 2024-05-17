Chakwera launches Malawi Red Cross 2024 Flag week, donates K2m

President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Patron of the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS), has today inaugurated the MRCS 2024 flag week with a donation of K2 Million.

This year’s flag week is being commemorated on the theme “Keeping humanity alive” and it is specifically in memory of volunteers who risked their lives saving people during natural disasters.

Chakwera called on all Malawians to generously donate to the Society so that it has enough resources for supporting victims of El Nino which has rendered about 9 million people food insecure.

The President also expressed his appreciation to all MRCS volunteers who work in very difficult places but still dedicate themselves to save others who are trapped in problems due to natural disasters and other occurrences.

MRCS President Innocent Majiya said this year the Society has organised a Cycling event dubbed ‘Cycling for humanity’ in which two people have volunteered to cycle for two days from Lilongwe to Blantyre to raise K100 million.

During this year’s MRCS flag week, the Society is targeting to raise K160 million to support victims of El Nino to complement government efforts already underway.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda commended the Society for the support it renders to the health sector singling out the efforts it made during the Cholera pandemic which hit the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!