UDF replaces poll committee, party primaries set next week

October 21, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

United Democratic Front (UDF) has replaced its elections committee and the secretary general Kandi Padambo said party primary polls starts next week.

Kandi Padambo (right) says UDF in the process of coming up with new committee

Padambo said the primary elections were supposed to start on October 18 but had to be delayed after the previous elections committee was fired due to some anomalies.

“We are in the process of coming up with a new elections committee. The party has already identified the people who will be in this committee and the national publicity secretary will make the announcement very soon as to who will be in this committee,” he said.

Padambo said the primary elections will start any day before the end of next week.

Currently, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party are holding the primary elections in various places in the country.

The United Transformation Movement however is yet to hold the crucial primary elections to identity party representatives at the 2019 general election as the movement is grappling with registration issues.

 

Udf? What? Chipani chatha ngati nsalu ya makatani. Ndikuti kumpoto? Chatha. Nanga pakati? Chatha chatha. Olo atanditira dumu nkamwa…………..

