UDF to resume primaries with new committee

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to resume its local government and parliamentary primaries following the formation of a new primary elections committee, the party’s director of publicity Ken Ndanga has said.

Ndanga confirmed the establishment of the new committee, after the dissolution of the old committee which led to suspension of the primaries after a series of errors.

The new committee which Ndanga referred to a press statement issued by the party’s secretary general, Kandi Padambo, has seven members with Lance Mbewe serving as chairperson deputised by Charles Chikuwo.

Other members of the committee are Aisha Mandulo, Clement Stambuli, Julius Nyambo, Dorothy Nyambo and Ousmane Sauzande.

“The new committee has been tasked to establish a calendar of events and a review of the process. We hope to finish the primaries by December 30 this year, all things being equal to allow candidates enough time to campaign,” he said.

Ndanga said UDF, which is in partnership with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is committed to ensuring that a whole democratic process is followed in the primaries.

Meanwhile, the DPP continues to conduct its primaries in constituencies where they have no rpresentation, according to director of elections Ben Phiri.

Phiri dismissed reports that the party avoided to conduct primaries in constituencies they have MPs for fear of losing their support in Parliament should they lose the primaries.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials could not an update on their primaries, but they were the first to start conducting primaries which have seen some veterans losing to new kids on the block.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :