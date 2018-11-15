UDF youth forum set for a revival, promises clean politics

United Democratic Front (UDF) Youth Forum is set for revival with a promise of clean and development centered politics as the country is geared for the May 21 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, UDF Youth Wing Chairperson Osman Sauzande said they would want to have a youthful block that will positively contribute towards a successful campaign.

“We are developing our own strategy on how best we can contribute to the mother body during this campaign period. We want to be a tool of development centered politics and not agents of violence. We want to have a youth wing which the party should be proud of, and through which all the youthful politicians will be proud to associate with,” he said.

He added that that their main wish is to have youths who will be able to demonstrate leadership skills by doing away with the inferiority complex that has always been there and self disassociation from active and positive politics.

Among other things, Sauzande said they have lined up different activities in depended from the mother body that will strengthen the party from the grassroots.

“We are planning to have a youth conference, yellow night, road shows and conduct our own political rallies just to mention a few,” said Sauzande who has been drafted in the party’s committee that will be coordinating primary elections.

The current UDF wing has its top 10 seats represented in the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

