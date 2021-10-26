UDF Youth visit incarcerated former DPP Regional Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira in prison

The Northern Region youth wing of the former governing United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday visited former Democratic Progress Party (DPP) regional governor, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, who is serving his jail term at the Mzuzu Prison.

Ngwira was jailed for misusing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) when he was serving as member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Hora.

Chairperson of the UDF Northern Region Youth Wing, Abdul Lanjesi, told Nyasa Times on Monday that the visitation was organized to show solidarity and provide moral support to the Ngwira.

Lanjesi said although the former DPP governor is behind the bars, UDF and DPP Alliance supporters are with him during his stay in prison and up to his time of release from the prison.

“People outside, including DPP supporters, are sincerely extending their well wishes to him so that at the end of the stay in the prison, he should come back to the outside world with full energy and serve them once more as the nation is going through tough leadership time with the current government,” he said.

Ngwira thanked the youths for sparing their time to pay him a visit in prison.

“I’m humbled with the visitation. This clearly shows that you have a loving and caring heart towards me and I will not take this for granted,” he reacted.

Ngwira took advantage of the visit to share tips on leadership skills tips ranging from unity to total dedication towards the positive development of the party.

He stressed the need for tolerance and unity within of UDF and DPP for the alliance to win the next presidential race.

