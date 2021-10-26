Khingi announces “Believe” album release date

Lilongwe based reggae dancehall artist, Khingi has announced the release date for his debut album titled “Believe”.

In an interview, Khingi disclosed that the album will be released on 15th November, 2021.

He was quick to highlight that “Believe” album concept comes from his years of self-doubt.

He said, “We all experience some moments in life that make us doubt if we are really that good or we really have what it takes to achieve our goals. Self-doubt has killed so many dreams in the ghettos of Malawi and beyond.

“The album basically intends to encourage the youngsters of this country to start believing in themselves and to have confidence in their ability. We all have what it takes to achieve our dreams as long as we go for them. Believe you can fly like a bird in the sky, only if you try.”

“Believe” contains 12 songs produced by Warge Records, Jah Rhyno and Justus Devine.

Some of the songs in the album include “Strictly Business” feat Con Blaq, “Spare Me”, “Second Wave”, ‘Believe”, “Al Jazeera”, “Faithful” feat Peter Sambo, “Party kwaDada”, “Gratitude” feat Annie Matumbi and “Stuck on You” ft Lizziebeth.

In Aljazeera produced by Warge which also happens to be the album’s lead single, Khingi sings, “Osaulura yomwe ukudalira! Mafrenzo ena ndi ma news carrier! Trust no one.”

Commenting on the lyrics, he said, “The greatest of men met their downfall by being ratted by people they considered their best friends.”

He also featured, the legendary musician Peter Sambo on “Faithful” who sang his heart out preaching the faithfulness of the Most high on this one

“No matter what you are going through believe in prayer and God will see you through. He is a faithful God,” Khingi commented.

On “Gratitude”, Khingi features one of Malawi’s greatest Dancehall artist of all time, the legendary Annie Matumbi.

He commented, “We show appreciation to our parents for shaping us into the responsible beings we are today. We can’t repay them for all they did for us but may be a good song would show our gratitude.”

According to Khingi, the album will be available on major streaming sites Spitiful, Deeper, AudioMack, iTunes as well as YouTube and those who would love have a digital will be a given a two week window to pre order their copies.

Khingi who is an affiliate of Bass and Truth Entertainment and Warge Records started recording in 2010 at Warge records and he has made so many appearances on Malawian made reggae and dancehall riddims since.

He has two compilations to his name; ‘Get to know me‘ released in 2016 and ‘Storyteller‘ in 2018.

He has worked with artists like Manzy Mecca, Blackafella, Wakisa James, Twiggy, Sage Poet, Informatix, C-scripture and many others.

The major influences in his music are Buju Banton, Lieutenant Stitchie, Buccaneer and General Degree while on the local scene Khingi acknowledges Annie Matumbi as legend status.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!