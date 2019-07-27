UK charity says Malawi army soldiers risk contracting ebola in DRC

A UK charity has said Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers are at risk of contracting ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Officials from UK Aid said the risk is high now that some of them are in Beni, one of the areas hit by the disease.

The UK Aid has since given the government of Malawi K450 million for the prevention work of the disease.

The disease is now spread to an international commercial city of Goma which has traders from all over Africa and beyond, making the likelihood of the disease spreading to other countries high.

Unicef official Lusungu Macheso welcomed the K450 million aid on ebola, saying the UN organization will now help the government train health workers from Dowa, Chitipa, Lilongwe, Dedza, Blantyre and other areas on the preventive ways of the disease which has hitherto only hit the west Africa.

At least 500 Democratic Republic of Congo refugees and asylum seekers enter Malawi every month.

