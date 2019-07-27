Emperors Castle re-launches in style

All roads will this weekend lead to Emperors Castle, one of the top entertainment clubs in Blantyre where a new dawn is opening for entertainment lovers across Blantyre and beyond.

Situated along Chikwawa road, second turn from C.I Church, before South End, Emperors Castle on Saturday, 27th July 2019 re-launches with two new bars, lounge and dancefloor.

Speaking to Emperors Castle marketing and operations manager Dallys Mkaka said the aim of the relaunch is to enhance the desire for the club to serve to the diverse interests of its customers.

“As a Club we believe in the provision of exceptional customer service at all times. At Emperors Castle we are defining the future of entertainment in Malawi.

“We are adding 2 more bar counters that will offer exceptional service to diverse customers, a new lounge to increase the sitting area for customers and a dancefloor,” Mkaka explained.

According to Mkaka, the Club promises to continue its exploits to maintain its leadership in the provision of better entertainment at all times, everyday and every night as it drives its business slogan, “Get entertained”.

The launch will be spiced up by a live band performance by Soul Chembezi and the Vibes Band from 6pm till late.

Opened in late last year, Emperors Castle is one of the highly esteemed night joints in Blantyre.

People from all walks that patronize Emperors Castle praise the club for its excellent customer service, hygiene and diversity in its business model.

