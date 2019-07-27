Woman loses 3 of quadruplets: The babies were born underweight

Three of the quadlets born to a 33-year-old mother a few weeks ago in Kasungu, have died.

Kasungu district health officer Dr. Emmanuel Gorombo has confirmed the death of the three babies, all girls.

“The children were premature and were born underweight, this is why they have died,” said Gorombo.

The woman, Enita Phiri, conceived the four babies at once, a rare occurrence in Kasungu.

Agnes Samson, a guardian to Enita Phiri, said the family is devastated with the death of the male babies.

“As a family, we welcomed the birth of the four babies, now that three of them are dead, we welcome it because this is God’s will,” said Samson.

Phiri remains in hospital with the remaining baby boy.

