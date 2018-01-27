UK court jail Malawi criminal ‘gang’ for forging immigration documents

The British media is dominating with a story of four Malawi nationals who were members of an organised crime gang who conspired to manufacture and supply fake ID documents, including British passports, to help immigration offenders live illegally in the UK has been jailed for more than 16 years.

Gang leader Steven Kanaventi, 39, was jailed for 40 months and two weeks at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday after an undercover police officer placed orders with him in June 2016.

Prosecutor Lisa Hancox told the court: “Steven Kanaventi is the person who was at the coal face of taking orders and money and then the chain ran from there.”

Kanaventi, a Malawian from Nsanje who was residing at Mulliner Street, Coventry, supplied the officer with a string of fake documents, including three passports for £800 each, a British residency permit for £600 and a university degree certificate for £200.

In sentencing Kanaventi, Judge Brendan Finucane said he “had a very significant role in this enterprise”, as a result of being partly responsible for ordering, supplying and delivering the false documents.

Kanaventi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture a fake document, after the investigation led by the Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) team unravelled the operation.

Luke Nkanta, who acted as a courier, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of an identity document with improper intention.

Paul Kanaventi, 37, of Forster Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to converting criminal property after he allowed Steven Kanaventi to use his bank account, and set up an email address in his name, and was jailed for nine months.

He said he did not know that the money going through the bank account was being used for criminal purposes, but admitted suspecting it.

Madalitso Majawa, 33, of Ombersley Close, Redditch, was sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of an identity document with improper intent.

Others who are not Malawians but jailed are;

Abdul Azeeza, 58, of Missenden, Inville Road, London. He admitted two counts of possessing an identity document with improper intent and possessing equipment with the intention of making fake documents. He was sentenced to four years

Alfred Adekoya, 47, of Kingslake Street, London, was sentenced to 40 months and two weeks after admitting conspiracy to manufacture a fake document

Victor Ariyo, 53, of Rye Hill Park, London, admitted conspiracy to manufacture a fake document and money laundering, and was sentenced to three years

