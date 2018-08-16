UK national donates solar lamps for education cause in Karonga 

A United Kingdom woman, Caroline Hansford, has donated modern solar lamps in Karonga public primary schools as one way of achieving her goal of improving education standards in the district.

Through her Malawi Education Link (MEL), Hansford said she is ready to come up with other donations in the district.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the donation, Afraid Mwambira a best friend to Handford who also represented her said he believes the learners will benefit a lot from the solar lamps especially in studying.

Among the beneficiaries were Chilambila, Lusako, Uliwa and Masoko schools.

Headteachers in the concerned schools as well as chiefs and parents thanked Handford for the donation.

According to them, learners were deeply affected by the frequent blackouts that have hit the country, and that the donation would ease the problem.

Established 20 years ago, Malawi Education Link has done a number of things in Nkhotakota including assisting the supply of medical materials and medicines at Ngala Clinic, building schools in Ngala , assisting people with albinism by giving them all the necessary protection for their skin cracks, creams and sunglasses, among others.

In 2014 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of England recognized her with a special medal for her humanitarian projects in Ngala under MEL.

