Mzuni , Moyale fined by SULOM

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has fined Mzuzu University Football Club and Moyale Barracks Football Club, K1 million each, besides ordering the two teams not to use Mzuzu Stadium for their derby for two seasons following a fracas that occurred during their TNM Super League match played on 14th May, 2018.

In two different letters signed by SULOM General Secretary, Williams Banda and seen by Nyasa Times, the two teams are asked to pay a fine of K500, 000.00 each for failure to control their supporters and 1 million Kwacha each; for bringing the game of football into disrepute in accordance with Articles 21 (3) and 21 (20) respectively of SULOM Rules and Regulations.

SULOM acknowledges establishing the fact that Mzuni FC supporters pelted stones onto the field of play during the said match and that Moyale captain, Boyboy Chima, was injured in the process. It also acknowledges establishing that Moyale Barracks players beat Mzuni FC supporters on the day.

In the verdict, an unidentified Mzuni FC supporter who normally dawns jersey number 10 during Mzuni matches has been banned for two football seasons with immediate effect.

Moyale’s goalkeeper, Macdonald Harawa, has been suspended for two official matches organised by SULOM and ordered to pay a sum of K20, 000.00 after the two games suspension in accordance with Article 22 (e) of SULOM Rules and Regulations.

Gastin Simkonda, Boyboy Chima and Victor Mwale have been suspended for two matches each for preventing the referee from discharging his duties. Victor Mwale, Lloyd Njaliwa, Ntopijo Njewa, Lovemore Jere and Boyboy Chima have also been suspended for six matches for inciting violence.

The two teams have been asked to appeal if they are not satisfied with the verdict.

Analysts have viewed the verdict as a heavy blow on Moyale Barracks FC which has to miss its reliable players in crucial forthcoming games.

They have however said violence and hooliganism has no room in the game of football and therefore the two teams deserve the punishments inflicted on them.

