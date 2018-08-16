Looting of Macra cars: Itaye grabs pool vehicles for a song

Barely two months after Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) pounced on Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) for alleged multimillion kwacha top level corruption, Director General Godfery Itaye has grabbed three executive pool vehicles, disregarding the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets, Nyasa Times can reveal.

The larger-than-life Itaye ordered the transport department to reserve executive pool vehicle VW Amarok registration number BU131, double cabin, VW Toureg registration number BU4483 which were due for disposal.

According to the 2017 Diposal of Public Assets Act, the pool cars are supposed to be sold through open tender with approval from the Director General of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets.

Nyasa Times sources from Macra administration said Itaye was buying the two vehicles for K4.8 million without competition.

“These vehicles are less than five years old….normally they are offered to members of staff to bid,” a transport official confided in Nyasa Times.

Macra spokeswoman Ulanda Mwafulirwa demanded a written questionnaire when asked for confirmation.

The grabbing of Macra pool vehicles comes before the ACB has made known findings of dubious contracts which include a K19 million supply contract Macra reportedly awarded to a business firm owned by a relation to an executive manager and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

Another k 20 million car tracking contract is yet to be concluded in which Itaye is implicated.

He is also implicated in the award of a contract to his mother inlaw for the supply of color printers.

ACB spokeswoman Eggritta Ndala said the bureau has concluded the investigation but is yet to come up with a list of those to be prosecuted.

The graft-busting body launched its investigations early last month after receiving a complaint from a whistle blower on the alleged dealings.

