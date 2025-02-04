UK Search and Rescue Experts Arrive to Train Malawian Counterparts

A 12-member team of search and rescue (SAR) experts from the United Kingdom (UK) has arrived in Malawi to train their Malawian counterparts from various organizations on how to respond to future floods and build Malawi’s resilience to climate change-induced severe weather events.

The team was welcomed today by Deputy British High Commissioner & Development Director, Olympia Wereko-Brobby, ahead of the 7-day intensive training that will draw 40 Malawian national SAR cluster participants from various units.

The SAR units include the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the General and Marine Police, Marine Department, Fisheries, Department of Disaster Management (DoDMA), and the Malawi Red Cross Society.

A statement from the British High Commission in Lilongwe says the training will target SAR strategic planners and boat operators and culminate in a live simulation exercise on Lake Malawi on February 9-10.

The High Commission reminded the public that the UK experts first came to Malawi in 2023 for a rescue mission in Nsanje when the country was affected by Cyclone Freddy.

“They then returned the following year (2024) for the first flood response preparedness training, while this year will provide training of trainers for officers and college instructors at strategic and tactical levels to further institutionalize SAR across the flood-prone nation’s response services,” the statement reads.

The deployment of these SAR experts is supported through the UK’s Preparedness and Emergency Prepositioning and Response for Flood and Cyclone Events (PREPARE) project, implemented in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) and DoDMA.

“Under the same project, the UK is providing search and rescue equipment and ensuring Malawian response personnel are in place to assist with timely evacuations ahead of flood and cyclone events and provide lifesaving support when needed,” the British High Commission added.

This initiative is critically important to Malawians as the country continues to face the devastating impacts of climate change, including frequent and severe floods and cyclones. These natural disasters have repeatedly caused loss of life, displacement of communities, and destruction of livelihoods, particularly in flood-prone areas.

The training of Malawian SAR personnel by UK experts equips the nation with the skills and knowledge needed to respond effectively to emergencies, saving lives and minimizing the impact of disasters. By building the capacity of local response units, Malawi can better prepare for and manage future crises, ensuring timely evacuations and efficient rescue operations.

Moreover, this initiative strengthens Malawi’s resilience to climate change, a growing threat that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities. The provision of SAR equipment and the institutionalization of SAR training across key response services will enhance the country’s ability to protect its citizens and recover from disasters more swiftly.

Ultimately, this collaboration between the UK and Malawi underscores the importance of international partnerships in addressing global challenges like climate change. For Malawians, it represents a vital step toward safeguarding lives, securing communities, and building a more resilient nation in the face of an uncertain climate future.

