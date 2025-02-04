Luanar Scores Highly on Aquaculture: Malawi Can Generate Forex Through Fish Farming, Says Dr. Jessie Kabwira

Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Jessie Kabwira, has praised the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) for its strong commitment to advancing fish production in Malawi.

Dr. Kabwira made these remarks during a tour of LUANAR to assess the university’s operations and developments. She expressed her satisfaction with the significant transformation LUANAR has undergone, particularly in infrastructure development.

“I am very impressed with how LUANAR has managed to transform its infrastructure. The construction of modern administration blocks, lecture theatres, hostels, and the aquaculture center all demonstrate the university’s serious commitment to growth,” she said.

Highlighting the university’s alignment with the Malawi Vision 2063, Dr. Kabwira commended LUANAR for its efforts in both capacity building and infrastructure development.

“What I have seen here is truly exciting. LUANAR is not only focused on academic excellence but is also aligned with Malawi Agenda 2063. The government of Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, in partnership with various stakeholders, has invested significantly in infrastructure that will benefit Malawians,” she added.

Dr. Kabwira also applauded the Department of Fisheries for its impressive contributions to aquaculture.

“Aquaculture, as demonstrated here, restores faith in our ability to generate foreign exchange, create jobs, and promote knowledge production in fish farming. It is not just about infrastructure but also capacity building and, most importantly, commercialization. One gap we’ve had in Malawi is the limited commercialization of innovative ideas, and LUANAR is addressing that,” she noted.

She further emphasized the university’s inclusivity, praising its disability-friendly infrastructure.

“I appreciate LUANAR’s efforts in ensuring their facilities are accessible to people with disabilities. This approach should be decentralized to other districts to promote inclusivity nationwide,” Dr. Kabwira said.

In conclusion, Dr. Kabwira commended LUANAR for its internationalization agenda, highlighting its role in generating foreign currency.

“I am delighted to see international students studying here. This not only enriches the learning environment but also contributes to foreign exchange generation. I encourage other institutions to replicate this model,” she concluded.

