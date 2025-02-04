LUANAR starts ODeL programme orientation at Bunda campus

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has disclosed that it is expected to orient 1000 students through Open Distance e-Learning (ODeL) program currently underway at Bunda campus.

Speaking during the opening of the orientation on Monday, LUANAR ODeL Coordinator, Dr Precious Gawanani, said they have started with 800 students who have reported from an initial total of 1000 who were recruited.

“We believe that more are coming to enroll. We organized this meeting with our students to welcome and orient them on mode of delivery that the institution has on ODeL,’ he said.

Gawanani said majority of learners are not familiar with the mode of delivery since face to face was mostly used. “Now we want them to understand what it means to be an ODeL student.”

He added that they also want new students to know the type of support including centres which have been established in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and

Blantyre among others.

Gawanani highlighted that the centres have got all the necessary support including library, laboratories, ICT centre, internet services for studies,

He stressed the importance of introducing ODeL that it will help increase access to higher and tertiary education of students.

“There are a lot of candidates that qualify for National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to be selected and accommodated into universities but the space is limited,” he said.

Gawanani however said the institution puts education as one of its major priority area to compliment government’s effort to achieve human development.

One of the participant, Bachelor of Arts Social Work and Youth Development student, Emma Nkwinika expressed gratitude for the program.

“The orientation will help us to understand the program what is all about as well as learning more about Social Work course and other courses,” she said.

Nkwinika believed that through ODeL, they will greatly improve their professional career thereby contributing to the national development.

