Ukraine war triggers fertilizer price hike

Officials from Fertilizer Association of Malawi say fertilizer prices are likely to up between June and July this year due to the war in Ukraine.

The association’s executive administration officer Mbawaka Phiri said Russia is a major exporter of natural gas which is used to produce Urea and other fertilizers.

She said in the 2022/2023 agriculture season, the country should expect higher prices of fertilizer than of the previous farming season.

She said the impact will be felt in Malawi in June or July.

Meanwhile, Phiri has expressed fear that a plan by government not engage middlemen in the procurement of fertilizer will suffocate the private sector.