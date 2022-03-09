Government to construct 100 houses at Jenda Police

Security agents in the country have been nursing a housing problem for a long period of time but government has now embarked on a project to build 10,000 houses for the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service and Malawi Prison Service.

The project which started in December, 2021 has been spread across all corners of the country and 1,000 houses are under construction in the first phase of the project.

Jenda Police Station alone in Mzimba is expected to have 100 new houses but currently 10 are being constructed in the first phase. Out of the 10, eight are for junior officers while 2 are for senior officers. It is expected that the houses may be ready and be occupied by the end of June, 2022.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, said it is the wish of President Lazarus Chakwera to make sure that soldiers and police officers are properly housed adding that he was satisfied with construction work taking place at Jenda Police Station.

“The plan here at Jenda is to construct 100 houses but we have started with 10 in this first phase. The whole project is to build 10,000 houses with 1,000 in the first phase. This is happening throughout the country,” explained Gumba.

The contractor on site at Jenda hailed the police for enough security at the site.

“Being houses for police officers, the police themselves are providing maximum security and everything is going on very well,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed in 12 months’ time.

Gumba also visited access roads at Katoto Commercial Area in Mzuzu and said construction of the roads was remarkably on course. The total length of the roads is 2.7 Kilometres to be constructed within three months and this project is expected to end in May, 2022.

