Uladi fails to appear in court, attends Mufti Abassi’s funeral: Passport case adjourned

Former minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Uladi Mussa on Thursday fialed to appear at High Court in Lilonhwe for trial in a case he is answering charges of aiding at least 55 foreigners to illegally obtain citizenship while he was a Cabinet minister forcing for an adjournment.

Lawyers for Mussa and four others asked for an adjournment as the former minister could not come to court becaus he was in Mangochi attending a funeral ceremony of one of the Islamic religious leaders , Musfti Cassim Abassi. Mufti is a high position in the Islamic faith.

Mufti Abassi, who died at the age of 83, taught many sheiks and inspired many Muslims in the country including Mussa.

The Mufti , who is survived by two wives, children and granchildrene was laid to rest Thursday at Cassim Villagem Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

The passport trial was expected Thursday and Friday. But with the development, the state expects the case to go on until Saturday or Monday next week.

State prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu saidiIt was impossible for Mussa to make it in time for court appearance.

“The court upheld [defence] request and adjourned the hearing to Friday,” Nyasulu told journalists.

The prosecutor it is projected that the case would end soon.

ACB arrested Mussa in March 2017 on charges of negligence and abuse of office but Mussa said at the time that his arrest was politically-motivated.

He handed himself to the ACB after reports surfaced that the bureau wanted to arrest him in relation to the granting of citizenship and passports.

First State witness, former chief Immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala, outlined the process for obtaining various permits such as student, visitors, citizenship, temporary residence and permanent residence.

In his opening statement before parading the first witness, Nyasulu said evidence would show that staff at the Immigration Department and members of the public eclipsed senior public service management on the pretext of serving leadership at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The prosecutor said this incompetence created a fertile ground in the ministry for fraud.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :