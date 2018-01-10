Uladi Mussa case back in court Thursday — ACB

January 10, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said the High Court in Lilongwe will from Thursday resume  hearing of a case in which former minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Uladi Mussa is answering charges of aiding at least 55 foreigners to illegally obtain citizenship while he was a Cabinet minister.

Uladi: Back to court

An information update emailed to Nyasa Times by ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said: “Please be informed that the case of the Republic vs Uladi Mussa will be in Court on 11th and 12th January, 2017.”

ACB arrested Mussa in March 2017 on charges of negligence and abuse of office but Mussa said at the time that his arrest was politically-motivated.

He handed himself to the ACB after reports surfaced that the bureau wanted to arrest him in relation to the granting of citizenship and passports.

State prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu has said  they have sorted discrepancies in the documents  in  terms of compilation of the disclosures which were noted earlier.

First State witness, former chief Immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala, outlined the process for obtaining various permits such as student, visitors, citizenship, temporary residence and permanent residence.

In his opening statement before parading the first witness, Nyasulu said evidence would show that staff at the Immigration Department and members of the public eclipsed senior public service management on the pretext of serving leadership at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The prosecutor said this incompetence created a fertile ground in the ministry for fraud.

 

