Ulinzinga.com: Empowering creatives in Malawi to monetize their content online

In a groundbreaking move for Malawi’s creative industry, Ulinzinga.com has emerged as a platform designed to empower content creators by allowing them to monetize their work online. Powered by PayChangu, a locally developed payment gateway,

Ulinzinga.com provides a space where creators can generate revenue through fan subscriptions, pay-per-view content, and tips. The platform streamlines the process of earning money online, enabling creatives to turn their fan base into a consistent source of income.

One of Ulinzinga.com’s most compelling features is its integration of online ticket sales for events, which has already proven to be a game-changer for local organizers. The recent Kell Kay and Yo Maps tour, for instance, generated over MK8 million in ticket sales through the platform.

Additionally, the Best of Gwamba Concert leveraged Ulinzinga.com to handle their ticketing, reinforcing the platform’s potential as a vital tool for the event industry. Popular online shows like *Mushroom Shade*, *Usauver*, and *Truth or Drink* have also embraced the platform, further showcasing its versatility.

Joshua Mwendo, Chief Operations Officer for PayChangu, highlighted the platform’s vision for the future: “We aim to revolutionize how the creative industry generates revenue online and elevate the status of our creatives. It’s an anomaly that artists with significant fan bases should struggle financially when platforms like Ulinzinga.com can empower them to thrive.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Qabaniso Malawezi, Special Advisor to the President on Creative Industries and a renowned poet, applauded the initiative.

“This is a timely intervention, especially at a time when many creatives struggle to get the value they deserve for their talents. Ulinzinga.com provides an avenue for artists to receive fair compensation for their work, and I’m excited to see how this platform will shape the future of our creative industry,” said Dr. Malawezi.

With its fast, easy, and secure payment process, Ulinzinga.com is poised to not only benefit creators but also event organizers, making it one of the most competitive platforms in the market. As the creative industry in Malawi continues to evolve, Ulinzinga.com is set to play a critical role in transforming how artists and content creators connect with their audience while ensuring that they are compensated for their hard work.

This is just the beginning, as Ulinzinga.com and PayChangu pave the way for the future of digital creativity and commerce in Malawi.

