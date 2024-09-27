Chakwera at UNGA: Delivers speech calling for UN reform to enhance representation and address global challenges

In a powerful address at the United Nations General Assembly, President Lazarus Chakwera emphasized the urgent need for reform in the UN Security Council to better represent the interests of developing nations, particularly Africa. This call comes in the context of escalating global challenges, including climate change, economic instability, and humanitarian crises.

During the session, Chakwera outlined the critical importance of multilateral cooperation in tackling these issues. “If we are serious about cooperation, then we must act with urgency to reform the United Nations,” he stated. The president called for the addition of two permanent seats for Africa in the Security Council, a proposal that has gained traction following endorsements from global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The address highlighted Malawi’s ongoing struggles with climate-related disasters, citing recent natural disasters that have left a significant portion of the population facing food insecurity. “This year, we have declared another state of natural disaster due to the impacts of El Niño, affecting crop production across three-quarters of our districts,” President [Name] explained, underlining the necessity of international support.

Malawi’s president also celebrated the nation’s strides in development, attributing them to strong international partnerships. Collaborative projects with countries like the United States, European Union, and China have led to improvements in infrastructure, education, and health care, showcasing the power of global cooperation in driving progress.

However, Chakwera cautioned against the inefficiencies of current multilateral systems, arguing that a lack of equitable representation in decision-making bodies is hindering efforts to address urgent global issues. “The debt crisis in developing countries is a cancer that threatens global financial stability,” he warned, calling for immediate reforms to address these challenges.

The president concluded with a strong message about the future of Malawi and its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “If the future belongs to nations that know how to leverage the power of international cooperation, then the future belongs to Malawi,” he proclaimed, emphasizing the nation’s dedication to child welfare and economic empowerment.

As world leaders gather to discuss pressing global issues, Malawi’s call for reform highlights a growing consensus on the need for a more inclusive and equitable international system, one that prioritizes the voices and needs of developing nations in shaping a sustainable future.

