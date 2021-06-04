Umodzi Park dating clients for BICC, Presidential Hotel and Presidential Villas

Marketing team of Umodzi Park, managers of Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), the 130-room Presidential Hotel and the 14 Presidential Villas in Lilongwe, were on a sales blitz of Blantyre to engage clients that they are now fully operational as CoVID-19 measures are slowly easing up.

Led by Sales & Marketing Manager, Matamando Chagunda, the team are engaging with their existing clients as well as potential ones that their facilities and services are spacious enough that can assist in continuation of CoVID-19 preventive measures.

“We are on this sales blitz in order to maintain our customers who were utilising our excellent facilities that we are back and fully functional with our operations and also to engage potential ones of what we offer.

“The benefits of doing business with us are huge and very rewarding such as the Loyalty VIP Club for our frequent guests who enjoy discounts and free access to some of our areas of services.

“We also have a Bookers Rewards Programme which targets events management service providers who benefit through discounts and special arrangements,” she said.

She added though they had to adhere to the CoVID-19 preventive protocols that were enhanced following the nasty second wave of the pandemic that hit the country from January, their services areas — such as conference rooms, Presidential Hotel suites and others — are spacious enough to have accommodated sizeable patronage through social distancing.

“We offer the best services ranging from the conferencing in BICC, the Presidential Hotel and the Presidential Villas such that the clients always come back to us.

“Despite that customers have the trust of our services, we decided to organise this sales blitz in order to maintain our clientele that we cherish and don’t take their support for granted,” she said.

The BICC, the 130-room Presidential Hotel and the 14 Presidential Villas are government owned infrastructures but sourced out to Umodzi Park to manage on its behalf.

Chagunda assures potential customers that their services are second to none as they were tailor made to suit the international clientele as one-stop service centre — accommodation and conference facilities.

The BICC, the Presidential Hotel and the Presidential Villas are the stark reminders of the dream of former President late Bingu wa Mutharika whose vision was for the government to provide services that can afford the country to host high-profile international conferences such as that of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

