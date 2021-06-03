MultiChoice Talent Factory calls for applications for its sought-after film and TV training programme

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is inviting aspiring African film makers, including those from Malawi to apply for its third edition of the film and television training programme.

Launched in May 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

Four Malawians have benefitted from the initiative — Mphatso Makamo, Chisomo Livason (2020 cohort) and Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba, Jonathan Kapumba (2019).

A statement from MultiChoice says the application process has been opened from June 1-30 and to be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for “this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills”.

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our Industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme,” Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video is quoted as saying in the statement.

“After two successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry to and look forward to meeting the next generation of African film makers.”

The Class of 2020 set a precedent as the first cohort of students to work during a pandemic and as a result, the programme was extended from 12 to 18 months.

This additional time allowed the students to graduate with two qualifications as opposed to one and the Class of 2020 had other opportunities to shine as they were active participants during the virtual MTF Masterclass sessions and worked on the global Pledge to Pause PSAs for the United Nations Verified campaign.

They also got to make short films in their home countries which launched as part of the ‘Colours of Africa’ series airing on Showmax and M-Net AfroCinema pop-up channel as part of the Africa Month campaign in May.

“The CoVID-19 pandemic was undoubtedly a difficult challenge both for all involved in keeping the MTF Academy programme going as well as the students,” says Cheryl Uys-Allie, Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative.

“The unwavering support from stakeholders, partners and students has nevertheless been overwhelming. We couldn’t be more excited to have reached our third year as one of the MultiChoice Group’s anchor shared value initiatives directly investing to the next generation of African storytellers.”

Like previous years, all 60 students alongside select members of the public will get to participate in the MTF Masterclasses, which are powered by various industry partners including Dolby, CBS Justice and Jasco Broadcast Solutions offering AVID software masterclasses to name a few.

The illustrious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) continues its commitment as an MTF Masterclasses partner and to award its annual 8 weeks NYFA Scholarship at the Academy in New York to the top performing student from each region.

The MTF takes cognizance that the African continent is steeped in a rich and diverse history of living passionately through language, art, music, and colourful storytelling.

“As the continent continues to change rapidly, the entertainment industry has become ever more relevant,” says MTF. “MultiChoice Africa has identified an opportunity in this fast-changing environment — one that will have a lasting impact on the industry as a whole.

The MTF is a multi-tiered training programme (Academies, Masterclasses & Portal) designed by MultiChoice Africa to focus on positively impacting the technical and professional value chain in the film and television industry across the continent.

“As a business born and bred in Africa, we have a long-term commitment to making a socioeconomic difference in the countries in which we operate. As such, this initiative helps to play a positive role in growing Africa’s creative industries.”

MTF adds that this is a shared-value initiative that provides a platform for the creative industries to develop their talent and engage with one another through their shared passions.

Through the MTF Academies (every year, the academies select 74 talented individuals from across 14 countries to participate in a 12-month academic and practical immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling) we are building a pipeline of good local content for our channels whilst the Masterclasses focus on developing technical skills of established creatives in cinematography, audio and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions and are conducted by leading African and international industry experts.

Through this initiative, MultiChoice Africa’s demonstrates its commitment to enriching lives by developing the art of inspired local storytelling and story making, while simultaneously growing a legacy of local content on our DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms and ultimately continue showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage and diversity.

