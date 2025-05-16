Umodzi Party Condemns Political Violence, Endorses President Chakwera

Umodzi Party, a key member of Malawi’s ruling Tonse Alliance, has reaffirmed its support for President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership while addressing a series of critical national issues, including the suspension of the IMF loan facility, rising political violence, and the introduction of digital voting technology ahead of the September tripartite elections.

In a statement signed by Party President Hon. Thomas Wezzie Kaumba, Umodzi praised the government’s decision to pause the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, describing it as a “bold and positive” step toward economic independence.

“For decades, Malawi’s economy has relied heavily on foreign aid and loans. This decision marks a turning point towards building a truly self-reliant economy,” Kaumba stated, noting that the country’s public debt—now over K12 trillion—has placed immense pressure on citizens.

On political violence, Umodzi strongly condemned recent incidents in the lead-up to the elections, urging the Malawi Police Service to investigate and prosecute all perpetrators.

“Political violence has no place in modern Malawi. We call on all 23 registered political parties to sign a peace accord to demonstrate their commitment to unity,” Kaumba said.

The party also threw its full support behind the use of Smartmatic electronic voting technology in the upcoming elections. Umodzi emphasized that digital innovation is vital for enhancing transparency and aligning Malawi’s electoral process with global democratic standards.

Criticizing opposition parties that have raised concerns about the new system, Kaumba said, “We are not surprised that those who manipulated the 2019 elections with duplicate votes and correction fluid are now opposing Smartmatic. This technology ensures a credible vote, and we urge the Malawi Electoral Commission to remain resolute.”

In a major political announcement, Umodzi confirmed it will not field a presidential candidate in the 2025 elections. Instead, the party will support President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party, citing ongoing development under the current administration.

Kaumba highlighted improvements in infrastructure, social support programmes, increased student loan access, and electricity reliability as key achievements since the Tonse Alliance took office.

“This government is delivering development without discrimination. Supporting President Chakwera is the only logical choice for those who love Malawi,” he said.

He dismissed speculation about a possible alliance with the UTM, describing the party as “an amateur” lacking national focus.

In conclusion, Kaumba called on Malawians to remain united and hopeful, describing President Chakwera as “the Joshua” who will lead the nation to prosperity.

“Let us not take five steps backwards. The Canaan we seek is within reach,” he said. “Malawi needs unity. Malawi needs Umodzi.”

The tripartite elections are expected to be held in September, with voter registration and campaign activities already underway.

