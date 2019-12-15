UMP Awards bridges the music, fashion generation gap
The prestigious 2019 UMP music and fashion blended awards took place on Saturday, 14 December at Crossroads Hotel, Blantyre.
Arguably the biggest night in Malawi arts and entertainment, the event brought people from all walks of life in one building.
The event attracted artists, the corporate world, politicians as well as the old and young generation.
As previously announced, veteran music promoter and lawyer Jai Banda and banker-cum-socialite Ben Wandawanda received Living Legend Award and Best Fashion Icon respectively.
Receiving his award alongside the current Entertainers Promotions manager and son Tonderai, Jai Banda made a bold statement, saying his family is the best in the business.
“I am the best there was, is and forever shall be. I am the past, my son is the present and Muhau (grandson) is the future,” Banda said.
Likewise, upon receiving her Fashion Living Legend Award, Lilly Alfonso brought her 103 year old mother and daughter on stage.
“This award belongs to my mother, Anamasina. She taught me everything and she is the reason why I am here today. I would also like to introduce my daughter, Chloe. She is the future,” Alfonso said in her emotional speech.
Wikise emerged the biggest winner of the night, winning both Male artist of the year and Song of the year award for “Chikamphulikile”.
Female artist of the year went to Kim of Diamonds.
UMP music and fashion blended awards winners. Full List:
MUSIC AWARDS
Living Legend UMP – Jai Banda
Producer of the year – DJ Sley
Video of the year – Namadingo Ng’wii Ng’wii
Song of the year – Wikise – Chikam’phukire
Artist of the year (Male) – Wikise
Female Artist of the year – Kim Of Diamonds
Best Group/Duo – XVI
FASHION AWARDS
Fashion Designer of the year – Christian Entwan
Fashion Icon Award (male) – Ben Wandawanda
Fashion Living Legend Award – Lily Alfonso
Best New Fashion Designer Award – House of Daniella
Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female) – Hazel Mak
Most Fashionable Celebrity – Toast
Best female Model- Christina Mavuto
Male model of the year – Khethumile KawilimaFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply