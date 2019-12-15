UMP Awards bridges the music, fashion generation gap

The prestigious 2019 UMP music and fashion blended awards took place on Saturday, 14 December at Crossroads Hotel, Blantyre.

Arguably the biggest night in Malawi arts and entertainment, the event brought people from all walks of life in one building.

The event attracted artists, the corporate world, politicians as well as the old and young generation.

As previously announced, veteran music promoter and lawyer Jai Banda and banker-cum-socialite Ben Wandawanda received Living Legend Award and Best Fashion Icon respectively.

Receiving his award alongside the current Entertainers Promotions manager and son Tonderai, Jai Banda made a bold statement, saying his family is the best in the business.

“I am the best there was, is and forever shall be. I am the past, my son is the present and Muhau (grandson) is the future,” Banda said.

Likewise, upon receiving her Fashion Living Legend Award, Lilly Alfonso brought her 103 year old mother and daughter on stage.

“This award belongs to my mother, Anamasina. She taught me everything and she is the reason why I am here today. I would also like to introduce my daughter, Chloe. She is the future,” Alfonso said in her emotional speech.

Wikise emerged the biggest winner of the night, winning both Male artist of the year and Song of the year award for “Chikamphulikile”.

Female artist of the year went to Kim of Diamonds.

UMP music and fashion blended awards winners. Full List:

MUSIC AWARDS

Living Legend UMP – Jai Banda

Producer of the year – DJ Sley

Video of the year – Namadingo Ng’wii Ng’wii

Song of the year – Wikise – Chikam’phukire

Artist of the year (Male) – Wikise

Female Artist of the year – Kim Of Diamonds

Best Group/Duo – XVI

FASHION AWARDS

Fashion Designer of the year – Christian Entwan

Fashion Icon Award (male) – Ben Wandawanda

Fashion Living Legend Award – Lily Alfonso

Best New Fashion Designer Award – House of Daniella

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female) – Hazel Mak

Most Fashionable Celebrity – Toast

Best female Model- Christina Mavuto

Male model of the year – Khethumile Kawilima

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :