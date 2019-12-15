NICO General awards its insurance brokers in style 

Insurance brokers play a huge role in the industry and that is why NICO General rewards outstanding firms.

This was said by NICO General Chief Executive Officer Donbell Mandala as the awards giving ceremony held at Game Haven Country Club on Saturday where NICO treated the brokers to a round of golf, lunch and a braai before warding the outstanding performers.

The Major Business Contributor was awarded to Marsh Insurance Brokers; the Highest Business Retention went to Kingfisher while the Most Improved Business Growth was won by Rhino.

Hubertus Clausius were awarded as the Highest New Business Growth and the award for the Lowest Claims Loss Ratio went to Minet Insurance Brokers.

Mandala said they decided to spice up the day-long event with different activities as their appreciation and also for them to interact in an informal atmosphere.

“We recognise the important role that you all play and instead of just rewarding the outstanding performers we thought it wise that we include all of you to celebrate together as we take insurance to another level,” he said.

“We believe in you in making sure we serve the public well and this motivation is to ensure that you perform better to improve the country’s economy and give the public the trust they need.

“There is a lot that we can do together in our industry and this event is one of the way to inspire each one of us to perform better for the benefit of the public,” Mandala said.

The brokers also sampled the newly-introduced Gendaball game as well as being treated to a game viewing excursion of Game Haven.

The nine-hole golf, which was played by NICO staff and the brokers but prizes reserved for the brokers, was won by Jonathan Khalika with 21 points, followed by Brian Kapito of Black Rose insurance brokers.

Veteran golfer Wesley Mataka was third while Sainet Banda won the category for the NICO General staff.

Mandala won the longest drive on hole number 7 while Sophie Kalambule won nearest to the pin on number 6.

