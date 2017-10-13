UMP Awards nominees voting ends:15 Bar and Lounge hosts after party

Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge in Blantyre will host Urban Music People (UMP) Fashion Night after-party on October 15th, 2017.

About five designers are expected to showcase their work at this year’s UMP Fashion Night to be held at Game Stores (Blantyre) underground car park. The event will be characterized by Fashion Show, Fashion Booths, UMP Awards Nominations Announcement and Party, Music Performance, and Media Awards.

According to the organizers, several Djs have been lined up to spice the after-party with several Ndefeyo Entertainment in-house artists also expected to perform during the night.

Meanwhile, voting process for UMP Awards nominees closes on Thursday October 12th, 2017 after 12 days of voting. Voting lines were opened for 12 days from October 1st.

Public votes will be weighted together with votes from a panel of judges- a selection of several experts on Malawian Urban music.

Five nominees per category will be selected for a final round of voting. The list of nominees will be announced during the UMP Fashion Night event.

During the process, voters were given a chance of winning various prizes and tickets to the UMP Awards and Festival set for 18th November, 2017 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe and 19th November at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre respectively.

The voting process will be verified by professional auditors.

UMP Events Timeline:

15th October–UMP Night: Nomination party, Fashion Show and Media Awards at Game Stores (Blantyre) underground car park.

18th November –evening–UMP awards (BICC).

19th November–afternoon–UMP Festival (Blantyre Sports Club).

UMP Festival is a celebration of Malawi’s urban music, lifestyle and culture. The UMP Awards is a ceremony that recognizes Malawi’s exceptional urban music talent.

This year, UMP Awards and Festival has partnered Timveni Radio and Television, and Casino Marina among other companies.

