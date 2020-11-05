UMP, Fashion 4 Change to fight deforestation

In an effort to help deal with deforestation in Malawi, Urban Music People (UMP) has partnered with Fashion 4 Change Global Malawi (F4C) to campaign for planting of 1 million trees across.

With the partnership, UMP Awards nominees will be announced at the Fashion 4 Change event to take place on November 28 at Golden Peacock in Blantyre from 7 o’clock to 11:30 pm.

The 2020 edition will be a blended event to held virtually on December 19. The nominations announcement segment will be hosted by Nicole Kamwendo of Capital Radio.

This year nominees will get Nomination Certificates, another fresh idea from UMP.

Khumbo Finto, UMP Project Manager: “We are happy to join forces with Fashion 4 Change again this year, we support their cause for environmental sustainability. We share the mission to promote Malawi fashion sector through fashion awards and their fashion event.”

Kelly Kay and budding artist Rashley will give live performances as fashion and music go hand in hand. Tickets for the event are K15,000 and K10,000 which will go into buying 15,000 and 10,000 trees respectively.

Said Christina Mabvuto, public relations officer: “We partnered with UMP because we all share the same objectives to promote arts, culture and music. We have organised an event that is happening on 28th November, 2020 at Golden Peacock in Blantyre.

“Our main objective is to plant 1million trees across Malawi in areas highly affected with deforestation and create awareness in schools and communities for people to plant trees.”

“We are young advocates in Malawi, Africa, who are passionate about art and bringing about a change in our world today through fashion. We recognize that the world faces many challenges and as art enthusiast we take an initiative to better the world through the global language of fashion and music etc,” Mabvuto said.

