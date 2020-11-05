State House says Chakwera on ‘thank you’  5-day visit to the North  

November 5, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

State House has said President Lazarus Chakwera will be on a five-day visit to the  Northern Region from Friday to among others appreciate the support that people have rendered his administration and for voting him as the country’s leader in June this year.

Chakwera: President and First Lady on 5-day visit to the North

Presidential press secretary Brian Banda  said Chakwera owes people of the North a lot of gratitude for electing him into office.

“Though there are Covid-19 restrictions and that he may not be able to hold big rallies, but he is going there to thank the people in the region for the support they have given to his administration but also for  election him in office.

“He will be there for five days, thanking the people there, hearing the problems that they face in their day to day life,” Banda said in quotes reported by daily newspaper, The Nation.

During the court-sanctioned June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, most voters in the Northern Region elected Chakwera as president boosted by vice president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party in the Tonse Alliance of nine parties to oust former president Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP).

