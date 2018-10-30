UMP music awards in Blantyre returns December 29

The Urban Music People (UMP) has announced the return of the prestigious UMP Music Awards.

The gala returns to Blantyre after Lilongwe hosted the Awards ceremony last year and will be held on Saturday, 29 December 2018 at Robins Park.

In keeping the awards fresh and going with trends, UMP has also announced several exciting new things.

UMP Awards Coordinator, Mphatso Chibota, revealed that the categories have been expanded to 20 from last year’s 18.

The Best AfroSoul Artist/Group and Humanitarian Award are the new categories.

Further, UMP has officially given the Awards and Festival a whole new outlook as they will be held separately

“Another thing to note is that we have decided to keep the UMP Festival distinctly apart from the Music Awards since their separation last year,” stated Chibota.

He added: “So the Festival will be happening in the first half of next year and will be more internationally focused”.

The UMP Awards producers have also unveiled the list of performing headliners.

Previous UMP Awards winner Gwamba, Fredokiss and Kelly Kay, as well as Ethel Kamwendo and Salama Dance Crew, are billed to headline the 2018 UMP Awards.

The producers have since indicated that the nomination process will be announced next week.

Below is the complete list of the 2018 UMP Awards categories:

Artist of The Year

2. Music Video of The Year

3. Music Video Director of The Year

4. Album of the Year

5. Song of The Year

6. Collaboration of The Year

7. Best New Artist/Group

8. Best Female Artist

9. Producer of The Year

10. Best Urban Gospel Artist/Group

11. Best Hip-Hop Artist/Group

12. Best Dancehall Artist/Group

13. Best RnB/Afropop Artist/Group

14. Best Band

15. Best Duo 16.Best Live Act 17.Best SADC International Act

18. Lifetime Achievement

19. Best AfroSoul Artist/Group

20. Humanitarian Award

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :