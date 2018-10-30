Ghandi ‘must fall’ campaign High Court case set for November 12

The High Court in Blantyre has set November 12 for interparte hearing of a court injunction obtained by Ghandi Must Fall Campaign movement stopping the construction of a Mahatma Ghandi statue in Blantyre.

Pemphero Mphande member of the movement, which has a large following online, said the hearing will be before judge Tembo.

The government has since stopped the construction of the statue which raised eye-brows and anger among some section of society which say Ghandi has no place in Malawi history.

“We will fight the construction of the statue in the court. We are also planning to petition the Blantyre City Council on the matter. We don’t want this statue. Ghandi has no place in our history, Ghandi was racist who labeled Africans as savages. He only fought for the independence of India,” said Mphande.

Officials from the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ministry of Information and Blantyre City Assembky refused to comment on the matter, saying the issue is in court.

But in earlier interviews, minister of Information Nicholas Dausi said the Malawi government was not spending any money on the statue, saying the money came from India to construct the statue and a conference centre.

He described Ghandi as a man of high integrity and respected all over the world, saying this was reason enough to have his statue in the commercial city of Blantyre.

