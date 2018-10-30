MEC to make decision on voter re-registration exercise

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will make a final decision on whether to open voter registration centres again in areas hit by registration apathy after the final exercise.

MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga said the pollster will look at all the figures obtained during the voter registration exercise since it started and make a final decision on whether to extend voter registration in some areas hit by low turn up.

“We have to wait until we get all the figures. We have not given this a cut-off point. As MEC we will sit down to look at all the factors which contributed to the low turn up and then make a decision,” she said.

Salima, Dedza and Kasungu are the worst hit by the voter registration exercise apathy as MEC officials registered 73 per cent of the eligible voters.

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cried foul over the low turn up for the voter registration in some areas in the central region where it is strong, alleging that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) connived with MEC officials to defranchise people of the centre.

Both MEC and DPP officials reject the allegations.

