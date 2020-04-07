UN calls on Malawi authorities to crackdown on ‘blood suckers’ lynch mobs

United Nations officials have asked authorities in the country to act with speed in ending blood suckers killings.

The UN condemnation of the killings come at a time the country has registered close to 12 myth driven killings.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, Maria Jose Torres, UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi has called on national and local authorities to conduct immediate investigations into all attacks; arresting and prosecuting alleged perpetrators; delivering social, psychological and medical support for victims; and rapid action to dispel the harmful beliefs that lead to these attacks.

At least 10 people have been killed in the north in the past three weeks, including two people were murdered in Mzimba around March 23; two people burnt to death in Chitipa around March 25 and one man murdered in Rumphi on 4 April.

In addition, 10 separate violent attacks were reported during the same period in Kasungu, Ntchisi, Dowa, Mchinji, Karonga and Nkhata Bay.

“These attacks included violent assaults on police officers and health workers, as well as the destruction of buildings and vehicles.

“Dangerous myths and misinformation are feeding these vigilante attacks, which constitute serious breaches of Malawian criminal law and human rights standards,” says Torres.

She says the UN Malawi commends efforts to date by authorities to arrest suspects of these criminal acts as well as local messaging to speak out against this senseless behavior.

“The UN calls on national and local authorities to act urgently, including by conducting immediate investigations into all attacks; arresting and prosecuting alleged perpetrators; delivering social, psychological and medical support for victims; and rapid action to dispel the harmful beliefs that lead to these attacks.

“Members of Parliament can play an important role by countering misinformation in their constituencies, while religious and traditional leaders can send clear messages to their communities,” reads the statement.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has assured Malawians that the police are working round the clock to put the situation under control.

BBC has reported on Tuesday that four Malawians have been killed in Mozambique on suspicion that they were blood suckers.

Educational standards are low in Malawi, with belief in witchcraft widespread. Vigilante violence linked to vampire rumours also erupted in the country in 2017 and in 2002.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!