UN trains women from different churches on trafficking in persons

Office of United Nations responsible for Drugs and Crimes has beamoned growing cases of Trafficking in person (TIP).

UN office on drugs and crimes National Programme Officer on TIP, Maxwell Matewere was speaking in Lilongwe, during a training workshop aimed at sensitizing women on TIP in Lilongwe.

He said despite effort being done by UN and Malawi Government, TIP remains biggest challenge in the country.

He said TIP remains global health risk which fuels organized crimes.

Matewere said TIP results in exploitation of men , women and children through commercial and labour.

He said TIP happens for sexual exploitation, organ harvesting, arranged marriages, false adoption, drug trade, street begging, and child soldiers.

In her remarks, guest of honour from Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security senior Deputy Secretary who also coordinator of National coordinating committee against TIP , Patricia Liabuba, said, government is committed of ensuring reduction of cases in TIP.

She said government has put in place legal instruments which will ensure TIP victims are well taken care and prosecution of the culprits.

Liabuba said government and its working partners have established funds to aimed at rehabilitating the victims.

During the interface , delegates commended UN office for the training.

Delegates said Malawi’s government and state authorities need to do more to address the mounting problem of trafficking for sexual exploitation, which is occurring internally as well as between neighboring countries and further abroad.

For the starters , Malawi is a source, destination, and transit country for sex trafficking, with traffickers often luring those who are vulnerable and living in poverty by promising to provide them with education and employment opportunities.

Sexually exploited girls and women may be put to work as “bar girls” at local pubs and rest houses, and then coerced to have sex with customers.

Women and girls are trafficked along major transport routes by truck drivers who falsely promise them schooling, marriage, and jobs in South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :