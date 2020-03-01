Malawi govt runs out essential drugs in public hospitals

Government has run out essential drugs in most public hospitals across the country.

The drugs include antibiotics and antirabies.

Patients who go to public health facilities are given prescription so that they could by the medical drugs from pharmacies or private hospitals.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango pushed the blame on Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST).

CMST public relations officer Herbert Chandilanga played down the issue.

He said some medical drug suppliers delayed in providing the essential drugs to the CMST from where public hospitals get.

Chandilanga said the medical drugs suppliers are expected to start supplying the drugs to CMST this week.

