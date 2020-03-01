Malawi govt runs out essential drugs in public hospitals
Government has run out essential drugs in most public hospitals across the country.
The drugs include antibiotics and antirabies.
Patients who go to public health facilities are given prescription so that they could by the medical drugs from pharmacies or private hospitals.
Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango pushed the blame on Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST).
CMST public relations officer Herbert Chandilanga played down the issue.
He said some medical drug suppliers delayed in providing the essential drugs to the CMST from where public hospitals get.
Chandilanga said the medical drugs suppliers are expected to start supplying the drugs to CMST this week.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
DPP needs money for campaign. Why would they buy drugs to heal the voters? Adadi can’t take care of his ana.
Unfortunately that is the norm for Malawi, we haven’t had essential drugs in public hospitals for years!!,we have a collapsed health system, its deplorable!, its inhumane!
Actually, we have run out of pain killers (paracetamol).
We are building soccer stadiums first, our priorities are soooooooo screwed up!!!!
This is too childish to say the least. Put your egos and personal interests out of the welfare of the common Malawians. You don’t pay for these drugs, we pay for them. Don’t be stupid. This should be the last time this happens. We don’t play with human life. Take it, you leave at your own peril.