Parliamentary probe on dubious sale of public land stalls

A parliamentary probe into the dubious sale of public land has stalled due to lack of money, officials have said.

Parliamentary committees for Transport and Public Infrastructure, Legal Affairs as well as Education launched the joint investigation after rampant reports of the sale of the public land, including public school land, by some government officials.

Chairperson of the joint committee Kezzie Msukwa said officials from parliament were looking for money for the committee to complete its investigations on the matter.

“As soon as we have the funding, we will resume and complete the investigations,” he said.

After completing, the committee will submit a report to the House upon which various state prosecution agencies can pick up the issue.

